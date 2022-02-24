Brookstone Capital Management Has $46.28 Million Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,541 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.26% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

TLT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.34. 1,442,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,409,422. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

