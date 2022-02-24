Brookstone Capital Management Has $49.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $49,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 198,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

