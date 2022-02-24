Brookstone Capital Management Has $81.65 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,124 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.37. 188,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,672. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

