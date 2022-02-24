Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 4,782,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

