Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 12,636 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.64. 1,505,312 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

