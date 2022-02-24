Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 36,924 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,979. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.