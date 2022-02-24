Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 38,947 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $132,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,434 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.