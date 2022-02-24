Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.28% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,396. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.