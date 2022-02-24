Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,042 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.59% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter.

FENY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

