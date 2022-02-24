Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,550 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $179.41. 1,446,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,309. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

