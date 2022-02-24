Brookstone Capital Management Sells 55,040 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,761,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $140.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.