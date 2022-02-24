Brookstone Capital Management Sells 96,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,414 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 471,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

