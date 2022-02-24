BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 14,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,493. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

