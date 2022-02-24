BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.85

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 2005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

