BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.31

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$85.31 and last traded at C$87.88, with a volume of 57881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.60.

The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.31.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 10.4099993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

