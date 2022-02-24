BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.95 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

