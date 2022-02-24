Burency Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Burency has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $160,688.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00034862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00109497 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

