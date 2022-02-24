Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BURL stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.09. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.