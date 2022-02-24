Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BURL stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.09. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

