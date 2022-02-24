Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.27

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.27 and last traded at $207.64, with a volume of 1429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.