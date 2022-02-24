Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.27

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.27 and last traded at $207.64, with a volume of 1429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

