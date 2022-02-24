Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.31

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a market cap of $818.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
