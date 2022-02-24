Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.31

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $818.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

