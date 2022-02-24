Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,212,549 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on BMN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

