Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.67

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 10767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,216,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
