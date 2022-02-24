Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.67

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 10767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,216,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

