Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.77 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $24,855.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00384945 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

