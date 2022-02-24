C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

CHRW opened at $92.42 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

