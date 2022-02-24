Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,363.34

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,363.34 and last traded at $1,397.60, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,396.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,595.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,774.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cable One by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

