Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.80 EPS.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $25.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,421.60. 46,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,591.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,772.37. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cable One by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

