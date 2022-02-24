Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 235.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Cabot worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

