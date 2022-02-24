Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.06% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

