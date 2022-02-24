Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Caesarstone worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

