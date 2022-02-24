Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.17

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 8125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 221 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.