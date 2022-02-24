Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.59

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.59 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.37). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.39), with a volume of 317,128 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.20. The firm has a market cap of £765.31 million and a P/E ratio of 51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.
About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)
Further Reading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.