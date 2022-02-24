Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.90

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.90 and traded as low as $45.35. Calian Group shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

