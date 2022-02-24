California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRC traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,999. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

