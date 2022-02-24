California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 68,011 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 10,847.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Autoliv worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $213,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

