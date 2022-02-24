California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.72.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.