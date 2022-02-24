California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

