California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of AXIS Capital worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 81.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

