California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

NSA stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

