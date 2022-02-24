California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 154,797 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

ETRN stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

