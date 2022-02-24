California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PDC Energy worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

