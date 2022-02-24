California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,712 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 619,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 212,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

