California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,980 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Fiverr International worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Fiverr International stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $294.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

