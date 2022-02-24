California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,644 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 106,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.30 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

