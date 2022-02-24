California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,767 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

