California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,928 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of TEGNA worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $22.30 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.