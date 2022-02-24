California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,926 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLI opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

