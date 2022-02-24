California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,557 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,222 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

