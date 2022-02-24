California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,368 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Sabre worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

