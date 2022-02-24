California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 319 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MicroStrategy worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $365.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
