California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 319 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MicroStrategy worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $365.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.