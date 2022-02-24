California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,251 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of New Relic worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

